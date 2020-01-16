EchoLink Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $666,618.00 and approximately $46,702.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.41 or 0.06034054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

