eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 27,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

EBAY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,841. eBay has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

