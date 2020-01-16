easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.15). Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 19.74 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,479.76 ($19.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,409.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,172.26.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 over the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

