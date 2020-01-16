Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Eastern alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eastern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eastern by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Eastern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.98. Eastern has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.