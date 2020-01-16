Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on EGBN. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

