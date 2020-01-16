Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $2.30 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

