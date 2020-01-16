Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $186.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.85 million and the lowest is $185.82 million. Ducommun posted sales of $164.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $720.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.98 million to $721.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $717.73 million, with estimates ranging from $699.46 million to $735.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ducommun by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.