Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Shares Up 15.3%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s share price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98, 373,135 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 201% from the average session volume of 124,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropcar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 236.23% and a negative net margin of 224.52%.

Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

