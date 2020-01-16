Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

DLPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DLPN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.