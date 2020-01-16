DMG Mori (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 0.2%

DMG Mori AG (ETR:GIL)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.35 ($49.24) and last traded at €42.50 ($49.42), 5,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.60 ($49.53).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61.

About DMG Mori (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multispindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing products; and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Mori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Mori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.