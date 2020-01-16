Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,286,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 1,670,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

