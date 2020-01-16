Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $566.17

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $566.17 and traded as high as $595.00. Dignity shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 54,074 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 591.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 566.17. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.58.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

