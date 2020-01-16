Digital Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.65 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $50.42 or 0.00576994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $179,079.00 and approximately $8.65 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.03664017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00195803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00129421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.