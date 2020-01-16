Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in December

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 720,500 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 102,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,220. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

