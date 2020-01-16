DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DHX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 144.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

