DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,429. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.34. The stock had a trading volume of 947,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.13 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

