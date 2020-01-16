Deutsche Bank Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €129.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.71 ($142.69).

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €119.00 ($138.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.78. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €131.00 ($152.33). The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

