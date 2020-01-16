Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of DERM opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.62. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. Analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dermira by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

