Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.16. Depomed shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 34,217 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Depomed alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.