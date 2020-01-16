DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.24

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 575883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

