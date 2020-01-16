Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), 350,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.35.

In other Deltex Medical Group news, insider David Moorhouse bought 446,429 shares of Deltex Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,464.29 ($5,872.52).

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

