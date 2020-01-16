Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

