Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,725. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

