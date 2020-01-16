Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAL. Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.41.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.