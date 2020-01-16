Delphy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $798.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $798.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.03632495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00196056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

