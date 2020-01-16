Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 216,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,825. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $7,479,659.57. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Insiders have sold 295,133 shares of company stock worth $14,891,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

