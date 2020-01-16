Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,663 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $224.59 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

