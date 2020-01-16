Datum Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $809,948.00 and approximately $43,730.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03576693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00194183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

