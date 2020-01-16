Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 7.1%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62, approximately 186,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 123,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $218.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Daseke by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Daseke by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 121,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

