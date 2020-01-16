Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading Up 4.3%

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 1,980,229 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,394,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

