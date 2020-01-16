Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of DARE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,085. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

