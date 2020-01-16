Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,792. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $162.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

