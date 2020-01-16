Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Broderick Brian C’s 3rd Largest Position

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after buying an additional 363,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.16 and a twelve month high of $162.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.