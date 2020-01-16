D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after buying an additional 5,894,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,901 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 9,519,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,067. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

