D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after buying an additional 5,894,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,901 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
RF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 9,519,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,067. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
