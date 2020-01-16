D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires 8,318 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 16.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after buying an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,936,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.75. 12,796,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,504,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.32 and a 12 month high of $221.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

