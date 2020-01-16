CyberVein Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. CyberVein has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $9,649.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

