Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Outperform at First Analysis

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by research analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00. First Analysis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.
Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $74.86 and a 1-year high of $148.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth about $1,726,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 240.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173,562 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
