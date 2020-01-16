Cumberland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. AXA grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4,300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 762,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,900. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

