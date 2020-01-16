Cumberland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 0.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.45. The stock had a trading volume of 673,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

