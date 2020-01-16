Cumberland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Macy’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,199,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,766,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

