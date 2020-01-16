Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

