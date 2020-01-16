Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 153.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 653,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 138,778 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

