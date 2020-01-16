Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 13,054 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 4,272,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

