Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.65. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $155,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

