Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $208.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $200.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $815.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $816.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $857.39 million, with estimates ranging from $842.13 million to $871.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at $524,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 246.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,937. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $378.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.