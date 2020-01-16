Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CL King reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

CROX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 627,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,803. Crocs has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

