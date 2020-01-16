Critical Comparison: Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) vs. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (OTCMKTS:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Blue Calypso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 0 8 0 3.00 Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus price target of $123.14, suggesting a potential downside of 12.51%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Blue Calypso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $3.10 billion 6.48 $238.07 million $1.50 93.83 Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Blue Calypso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 9.79% 14.22% 6.94% Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Blue Calypso on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Calypso

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

