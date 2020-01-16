Credit Suisse Group Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $181.06 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $184.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.