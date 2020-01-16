Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,616 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,470.50 ($19.34) on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75.
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
