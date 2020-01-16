Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crane by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Crane by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Crane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.59.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

